Feeling festive? Tickets already on sale for Severn Valley Railway's Santa Trains

The Santa Trains are returning to Severn Valley Railway

The popular tourist attraction has today launched ticket sales for its annual Santa Trains experience at the railway.

SVR said: "The most wonderful time of the year calls for the most fantastic festive event! Join us for Santa Trains on the Severn Valley Railway.

"After walking through a winter wonderland at Kidderminster Station and collecting your complimentary hot drink and sweet treat, you’ll board the train in a private compartment or exclusive personal table to steam along the line to the beautifully-decorated Arley station.

"Here there are thrills, spills and plenty of laughs with a fabulous live stage show, featuring a host of festive characters. When you rejoin the train, each child will discover a named gift, waiting for them at their seat.

"Tens of thousands of people have travelled on our pantomime-themed Santa trains in the past few years – and that’s tens of thousands of happy memories. Make sure you act quickly to secure your seats on the perfect Christmas family experience!"

Two weeks ago, the railway announced voluntary redundancies amid rapid rising costs and a drop in visitor numbers.