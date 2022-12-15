Laura Green and Phoebe Green, 3, from Pattingham on the ice rink at Bridgnorth Garden Centre

The festive ice rink at Bridgnorth Garden Centre, in Shipley, opened on Saturday with around 150 people putting their skates on.

They included youngsters like three-year-old Phoebe Green who were given a helping hand by stability penguins when they were on the slippery stuff.

"The rink was very well received," said Sarah Davies, assistant store manager at the venue.

Staff Barbara King and Luke Williams with Emma Bladen, 6, and Gareth Bladen, from Bridgnorth

"It helps make it more of a destination trip for families rather than a shopping trip."

The garden centre took a few online bookings for the ice rink on the day but also welcomed walk ins.

It is the first time that the skating rink has come to the family-run British Garden Centres store near Bridgnorth.

Jason Parton and Jayden Parton 3, Blake Parton 13, Libby Cartledge 15, Zacharia Parton 9, and Beth Timmins

The rink will be open Thursday to Sunday until December 19, where it will then open every day until December 30.

It will have slots available from 9am (except 10am on Sundays) to 4.30pm. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

There is also a Santa’s grotto for those that have been good this year and a Christmas store selling real trees, accessories and decorations, as well as gifts including crafts, homeware, fashion for both men and women, as well as babies' and children’s toys.

Ian and Louise Gray, from Codsall, with daughter Trinity

Zacharia Parton, 9, and Libby Cartledge, 15, on the ice

Tickets are £6.95 per person or £25.00 per family (two adults and two children). Skate hire is included in this price. Each ice skating session will last for 30 minutes. There are lockers available for belongings while you are skating for a £2 refundable deposit. Skate aid penguins for those less confident will be available to use each day.