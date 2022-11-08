Notification Settings

Flying Scotsman passing through Black Country and Staffordshire today - when and where to see it

By David StubbingsBirminghamAttractionsPublished: 2022-11-08

The world's most famous steam train passes through part of the Black Country and Staffordshire this afternoon.

Flying Scotsman will head through Staffordshire this afternoon
Flying Scotsman will head through Staffordshire this afternoon

Flying Scotsman, the first locomotive to officially reach 100mph in 1928, is passing through the area as it heads from Dorset to Greater Manchester.

The steam engine has been at the Swanage Railway for the past few weeks for the first event celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Flying Scotsman left Dorset earlier this morning as it heads to the East Lancashire Railway at Bury, Greater Manchester, where the company contracted to maintaining the National Railway Museum-owned loco is based.

The timings for its journey from Birmingham to Stafford are:

Birmingham New Street - 2.22pm-2.28pm

Hamstead - 2.47pm

Tame Bridge Parkway - 2.54pm

Bescot Stadium - 2.57pm

Penkridge - 3.15pm

Stafford - 3.24pm

Those planning to see Flying Scotsman can follow its progress - to see if it's running on time or not - on Real Time Trains.

Anyone who goes to see Flying Scotsman must not trespass on or near the track, or stray beyond platform boundaries at railway stations.

The National Railway Museum has organised a range of trips and events next year to celebrate 100 years since the world-famous locomotive was built.

This includes a trip from London to Chester in June 2023, during which it is expected to pass through Staffordshire again.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

