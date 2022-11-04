Alton Towers Resort set to light up for wonderful family Christmas

Christmas at Alton Towers

Alton Towers Resort will showcase spectacular lights, festive entertainment, and seasonal treats on selected dates from November 25.

The award-winning illuminated trail, Lightopia, is returning for 2022 with new installations and interactive experiences letting guests control the magic.

This year’s “Christmas Wonder” themed attraction is packed full of giant lanterns, immersive projection light shows and a series of breath-taking scenes including the Gate of Wonder, Candy Land, mystic animals, Land of Diamonds and Fire Dragons, plus a brand-new grand water show finale.

The iconic Towers Street will be transformed into the enchanting Towers Christmas Market with unique gifts, tasty treats and festive delights plus live entertainment from the bandstand stage.

Entry to the Christmas market is free – car parking charges apply– and guests will also have the chance to upgrade their visit by purchasing a Festive Day Out ticket, which includes specially selected rides ideal for families, including UK’s only CBeebies Land, The World of David Walliams with Gangsta Granny: The Ride, as well as Mutiny Bay, the home of budding buccaneers, plus HEX and Spinball Whizzer.

vernight stays are also available with the return of the family fave Santa’s Sleepover. The festive package includes an overnight stay in one of the fantastically themed hotels, a visit to Santa’s Grotto, one-day entry to the theme park, access to the award-winning illuminated trail, Lightopia, and the enchanting Towers Christmas Market and more.

Chris Carter, Events and Entertainments Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We’ve created the ultimate Christmas destination for families across the UK and beyond.

"We’ve got an exceptional array of experiences, entertainment and festive delights that are guaranteed to fill the air with festive cheer and provide the picture-perfect backdrop for families this Christmas.

“Christmas is all about bringing people together and something we want to capture at the Resort to ensure families have a truly magical experience.”