More than 30 artists to feature at Bewdley exhibition

A watercolour rhino, by Laura Smith, www.laurajaynesmithart.com

The exhibition will display the work of award-winning artist and teacher Sarah Stokes as well as over 30 talented local artists.

Sarah, 56, said: "Everyone's worked very hard to put together a beautiful show and we can't wait to reveal it to visitors this weekend. It's even bigger and better than last year and I'm so proud of what everyone's achieved."

Laura's watercolour painting of a mouse, www.laurajaynesmithart.com

The exhibition will be depicting pieces of wildlife, domestic animals, landscape and portraiture.

One of Sarah's students, local artist Laura Smith, began creating art as an escape.

She said: "I started attending Sarah's classes mid 2021 hoping to find some release from my stressful job.

"Not only have I learnt so many new skills, had fun and met wonderful friends, but it's actually changed everything I do. I now have a website, undertake commissions and sell my work. I never thought this would be possible."

Bewdley Museum will host Arley Studio’s 2022 autumn exhibition from Saturday, September 3, until Sunday, September 25.

The show will be open everyday from 10.30am until 3.30pm and entry is free.

Originals, prints and cards will be available to purchase throughout the exhibition which will be manned by Sarah and several other artists, with pieces being created throughout the show.

Artists will be available to chat to visitors about their inspiration while creating their latest pieces.

Sarah invites anyone interested in learning to draw and paint to her classes:

"Weekly lessons recommence in the nearby village of Arley, Bewdley, next spring for an eight-week term. Both beginners and improvers alike are welcome," she said.