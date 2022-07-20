New family-friendly high ropes course to open in Sandwell next week

Sandwell Ropes, a new outdoor aerial adventure course, is set to open on July 27

Sandwell Ropes is set to open on Wednesday in Sandwell Valley Country Park.

The new course offers a fun adventure for families and children aged five years and over.

Visitors are invited to test their nerve as they take on the impressive structured aerial adventure and enjoy wonderful sights from a 30ft viewpoint.

There are over 20 challenging elements to master.

People can tackle the trapeze walk, before soaring across the zip and then choosing a route.

Chris Sturdy, operations director at Planning Solutions, which operates Sandwell Ropes, said: “We’re delighted to bring the high ropes attraction back to Sandwell Valley Country Park, offering a great day out for families around the West Midlands and beyond.”