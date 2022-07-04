Tamwoth Castle will welcome some Saxon finds

Bartek Oprzedek, a metal detector enthusiast and finder of a Saxon die stamp and gold piece, is working with Tamworth Borough Council’s Castle Collections and Archives Officer, Sarah Williams, to make sure that the extraordinary finds are available for the public to enjoy.

The Borough Council’s castle team has worked in partnership with Bartek and The Thegns of Mercia – an educational living history and reconstructive archaeology group, have provided consultancy for the development of this new exhibition to understand and acquire these pieces for its collection.

The Saxon die, also known as a die stamp, was used during the Anglo-Saxon period by craftsmen to create a pattern or relief imprint onto gold foil used for items such as jewellery and helmets.

Thegns of Mercia coordinator, Aed Thompson said: “The discovery of a well-used helmet-foil stamp, together with a piece of scrap gold, is evidence of a jewellery workshop in the Tamworth area producing items like gold and silver-covered helmets for the early Mercian kings. It as good as stamps the words 'made in Tamworth' on at least some of the Staffordshire Hoard.

“The pieces, further help to support the theory that the area around Tamworth housed a royal centre, 'capital' of the Kingdom of Mercia as far back as the 7th century. It therefore helps to cement the world-famous Staffordshire Hoard as an important part of the Midlands story - not just because it was looted and buried here, but because similar treasures were made here too."

Tamwoth Castle will welcome some Saxon finds

As part of the exhibition, Tamworth Castle aims to add more pieces of the Staffordshire Hoard to the display, alongside items from the castle’s collection. It will explore many exciting aspects of the Staffordshire Hoard including themes of battle, Kingship and the warrior culture in Anglo-Saxon Mercia.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “This exciting find is an historic breakthrough for Tamworth, affirming the belief that Mercia was an important place in our history and that the most talented artisans were working to produce highly decorative jewellery, helmets, swords and other battle treasures.

“Our staff recognise the huge significance of this discovery for the Tamworth area and understanding of the early history of the kingdom of Mercia and have worked hard to secure the finds for public display.