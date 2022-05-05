Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Ninja Warrior inspired attraction to open in Walsall

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallAttractionsPublished: Comments

A new attraction inspired by hit ITV game show Ninja Warrior will be opening in Walsall later this month – the first of its kind for the region.

Artist renders of the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park Walsall. Photo: Leisure TV Rights Ltd
Artist renders of the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park Walsall. Photo: Leisure TV Rights Ltd

The epic venue will feature a mix of adrenalin-fuelled TV show-style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the family favourite programme.

It promises to combine fun, fitness, fire imaginations and have many discovering their inner ninjas.

The 22,000 sq ft indoor facility will open at Crown Wharf Retail Park on May 27 and will include obstacles to climb, balance, jump and swing across, as well the famous warped wall.

Wannabe ninjas will need to preserve some extra energy to tackle the new mount Sasuke climb and the additional inflatable course complete with tunnels, battle towers and the ultimate airpark obstacle run to race through.

The attraction will also include a ninja café.

Artist renders of the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park Walsall. Photo: Leisure TV Rights Ltd

Leisure TV Rights, which already operates one of the busiest Ninja Warrior UK venues in Leeds, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing a slice of brilliant, wholesome family entertainment to Walsall with the Ninja Warrior UK brand, which is loved by all age groups.

"Expect to tackle some obstacles very similar to the television show – including a chance to try and beat our very own warped wall.

“We like to think we’ve created the perfect and safe place to escape to with each and every session carefully organised and managed so that parents, guardians and grandparents have no excuse. Even mini ninjas will get to have a go with soft play areas catering just for ages nought to three and four to six.”

General admission will start from £12 per person, or £3.50 for mini ninjas, and sessions are now available to book online at ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/walsall, with limited spaces available for the launch night.

The new entertainment venue is also tipped to be a birthday party hotspot with affordable party packages proving to be in big demand.

The first official Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in the UK opened in Stoke-on-Trent in 2018 and was quickly followed by parks in Wigan, Cardiff, Gloucester, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Eastbourne, Southampton, Leicester, Watford, Leeds, Chatham and Milton Keynes.

Attractions
Entertainment
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News