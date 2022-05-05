New Ninja Warrior inspired attraction to open in Walsall

Artist renders of the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park Walsall. Photo: Leisure TV Rights Ltd

The epic venue will feature a mix of adrenalin-fuelled TV show-style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the family favourite programme.

It promises to combine fun, fitness, fire imaginations and have many discovering their inner ninjas.

The 22,000 sq ft indoor facility will open at Crown Wharf Retail Park on May 27 and will include obstacles to climb, balance, jump and swing across, as well the famous warped wall.

Wannabe ninjas will need to preserve some extra energy to tackle the new mount Sasuke climb and the additional inflatable course complete with tunnels, battle towers and the ultimate airpark obstacle run to race through.

The attraction will also include a ninja café.

Artist renders of the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park Walsall. Photo: Leisure TV Rights Ltd

Leisure TV Rights, which already operates one of the busiest Ninja Warrior UK venues in Leeds, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing a slice of brilliant, wholesome family entertainment to Walsall with the Ninja Warrior UK brand, which is loved by all age groups.

"Expect to tackle some obstacles very similar to the television show – including a chance to try and beat our very own warped wall.

“We like to think we’ve created the perfect and safe place to escape to with each and every session carefully organised and managed so that parents, guardians and grandparents have no excuse. Even mini ninjas will get to have a go with soft play areas catering just for ages nought to three and four to six.”

General admission will start from £12 per person, or £3.50 for mini ninjas, and sessions are now available to book online at ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/walsall, with limited spaces available for the launch night.

The new entertainment venue is also tipped to be a birthday party hotspot with affordable party packages proving to be in big demand.