Dudley Zoo welcomes new helpers for Santa as reindeer calves are born

Sunflower and Winnie. Photo: Dudley Zoo

Two reindeer babies have been born during the last week, called Winnie and Genie.

Genie was born on April 14 to five year-old mum, Jasmine, and Winnie arrived two days later to mum, Sunflower, who is also five.

Six-year-old Kenny the reindeer is the dad to both calves, after joining the reindeer herd last year.

Genie. Photo: Dudley Zoo

A spokesperson for Dudley Zoo said: "It may be Easter Monday, but we’ve let Santa know he’s got extra sleigh-pullers this Christmas, as we’ve had two baby reindeer born – and they’re very cute.

"Gestation is around seven months and both adult females are first-time mothers with our new mums and babes doing splendidly.