Dudley Zoo welcomes new helpers for Santa as reindeer calves are born

Two reindeer babies have been born during the last week, called Winnie and Genie.
Genie was born on April 14 to five year-old mum, Jasmine, and Winnie arrived two days later to mum, Sunflower, who is also five.
Six-year-old Kenny the reindeer is the dad to both calves, after joining the reindeer herd last year.
A spokesperson for Dudley Zoo said: "It may be Easter Monday, but we’ve let Santa know he’s got extra sleigh-pullers this Christmas, as we’ve had two baby reindeer born – and they’re very cute.
"Gestation is around seven months and both adult females are first-time mothers with our new mums and babes doing splendidly.
"We hope Santa will be returning to his grotto in the 11th century Dudley Castle this Christmas, when he’ll be able to meet Genie and Winnie, so watch this space for more details of our Christmas festivities … and maybe news of a few more tiny hooves too!"