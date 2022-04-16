Adorable baby black swans hatch at Dudley Zoo

A pair of cygnets have hatched at Dudley Zoo

It has been more than 30 years since the zoo last had black swan cygnets on site.

The pair are offspring to Sylvia and Clive, who recently relocated to the South American pools, opposite the Discovery Centre, from Lorikeet Lookout.

Birds section leader, Nicola Wright, said: “We’re so pleased with the new arrivals - and what perfect timing for our Easter visitors.