Animals at Dudley zoo get in the festive spirit

Christmas red panda

Exotic animals at Dudley Zoo and Castle have been kept busy by a host of Christmas-inspired activities arranged by zookeepers to encourage natural behaviours.

The keepers have made papier-mâché decorations, filled with treats, for the likes of the meerkats, red pandas and giraffe to enjoy, while the Asiatic short-clawed otters have been enjoying smelling the heady scent of their own Christmas tree.

Curator Richard Brown said: “Enrichment is a way to stimulate and encourage natural behaviours and is hugely beneficial in a zoo environment.

Meerkats post their letters for Santa

Christmas otter

Christmas giraffe

Christmas lorikeet

Christmas rhinoceros iguana

Meerkats

“Keepers regularly devise various enrichment methods for the animals, whether it’s something different to smell, taste or even simply the way they present their food.

“And this Christmas, staff have certainly been creative in some of their methods, which have all been enjoyed by species across the zoo site. “

Throughout December the Midlands attraction has discounted all admission tickets to £10, allowing visitors to discover more about DZC’s 200 animal species at a reduced rate.

Visitors will also get the the chance to win an animal adoption by hunting out lost presents around the zoo’s 40 acres.