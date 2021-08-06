Dame Julie Walters to voice new service at Severn Valley Railway

Dame Julie Walters

The Black Country-born BAFTA-winning actor and star of Harry Potter will be heard as passengers arrive at the heritage railway's Bridgnorth station to embark on the Enchanted Express Christmas services this year.

As part of the festive experience, passengers will be encouraged to dress in their pyjamas to add to the occasion.

Once everyone has settled into their compartment, Julie’s voice will narrate a Christmas tale, based on the classic poem ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

As the steam-hauled train makes its way to Highley station, there’ll be appearances by characters from the festive poem.

Severn Valley Railway runs a variety of special Christmas services

There will also be the chance to meet Santa Claus, who’ll visit every compartment for photo opportunities and a gift for each child.

Michael Dunn, head of visitor experience at the railway, said: “We’re thrilled Dame Julie has agreed to narrate our latest exciting event in its debut year.

“With her much-loved and instantly recognisable voice, the narration will whisk passengers away on board the Enchanted Express, as they steam into the festive season with Santa Claus, the story characters and our team.”

The new event is the latest addition to the SVR’s Christmas season, which also includes Santa Trains from Kidderminster and Steam in Lights from Bridgnorth.

Tickets for the Enchanted Express trains go on sale on Monday.