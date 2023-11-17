Wolverhampton to mark start of festive season with Christmas light switch-on events – with first one this weekend

It may only be November, but the Christmas season will officially commence in the city on Saturday, with a switch-on event taking place in Queen Square.

A full afternoon of festive fun will kickstart at 3pm on the day, with attendees invited to enjoy various food and drinks offerings whilst marvelling at real reindeer.

And there is something for the youngsters too, with face painting on offer as well as an appearance from a popular children's character, Bluey, who will be tasked with entertaining the crowds.

Meanwhile, a former contestant from ITV's "The Voice UK", Lia White, will take to the stage to warm up the audience ahead of a performance from R&R boyband, Damage.

They will be joined by stars of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime, Snow White, as well as the Mayor of Wolverhampton, councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, before "Father Christmas" turns on the lights at 6pm.

Further switch-on events will also be held on Wednesfield High Street from 4.30pm on November 23, on Church Street, Bilston, from 4.30pm on November 24, on Upper Green, Tettenhall, from 4.30pm on November 25 and at Bantock House from 4.30pm on November 26.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for visitor city, said: "The Christmas light switch-ons are always a favourite with our residents, as it signals the start of the festive period for a lot of families.

“These free events are the perfect way to kick start the Christmas season, so I’d encourage everyone to come along and get into the festive spirit."

The festivities will continue in the city with Santa's Grotto to return to the Mander Centre from December 2 to December 23 and the Christmas market to be set up in Dudley Street from December 16 to December 22.

A Gingerbread Christmas Trail which sees youngsters explore the city, using their phone to uncover Gingerbread statues by scanning the QR code on each one, will run until January 7, with people invited to register for free, at gingerbreadtrail.co.uk

A festive "Luminate" light trail will also be coming to West Park in the city from December 1, with more information at luminate.live/wolverhampton

People can read about the Christmas light switch-on events planned across the Black Country here.