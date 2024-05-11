Service to remember Wolverhampton man who died in Next store while in police custody

The death of the 24-year-old on February 20, 1987, resulted in demonstrations and saw serious disorder on the streets - resembling scenes after the George Floyd tragedy in the United States in 2020.

Mr McCurbin, who lived in Bovey Court, Wednesfield, died from asphyxia in the former Next store in Dudley Street in a case relating to allegations that a suspected stolen credit card was being used.

On Monday his mother Esther McCurbin, from New York, will be guest of honour at the service at Church Of God Of Prophecy, in Gloucester Street, Whitmore Reans, at 6.30pm.

Guest speakers will include Derrick Campbell regional director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct(IOPC), social commentator Patrick Vernon and memorial service organiser Ruth South of CARE (Community Allyship Restoration Equality/Empathy).

CARE's chief executive Mrs South, said: "This year marks 37 years since Clinton's death. As it happens his mother Esther who lives in the United States is visiting Wolverhampton and a decision was taken to hold a memorial service.

"People were coming out and marching when Clinton died in police custody because of who he was, as much as the manner of his death which came as a shock to the community. He was not known as a trouble maker in the first place, he had recently been baptised and he was a church boy.

"His family have never had closure and are hoping that this will be seen as a moment to remember him publicly. The focus will be on remembering him rather than the controversy surrounding his death.

"All are welcome to attend. There will be a number of speakers coming to take part including IOPC director Derrick Campbell."

The McCurbin family have always insisted that he died due to the use of excessive force and unsuccessfully tried to challenge an inquest jury verdict of misadventure after the cause of death was give as asphyxia consistent with him being restrained. Their appeal was rejected by the High Court.

In the fall-out that followed his death, West Midlands Police introduced new restraint techniques. While the officers at the centre of the case, constables Michael Hobday and Neil Thomas, were put on sick leave before then Chief Constable Geoffrey Dear stated they could return to their duties.

Mr McCurbin's only conviction was in 1986 when he was fined by Walsall magistrates for assaulting his former boss after being laid off.

His death in 1987 sparked off two days of disturbances in the city in which police officers were injured and more than 30 protesters arrested.

Members of his family were later interviewed for Channel 4 documentary The Bandung File which also featured their barrister Lord Boateng who later became the MP for Brent South and Patrick Vernon.

A private wreath-laying ceremony will be held separately for Mr McCurbin who was a welder.