Wolverhampton multi-millionaire bets rival £100,000 that he can beat him in boxing match

Samuel Leeds and Rob Moore square up to each other during their face-off.

Wolverhampton businessman and multi-millionaire Samuel Leeds, who is currently redeveloping the historic Eagle Works factory in the city, will fight Rob Moore in the match which is being billed as the Clash of the Property Titans.

Both men have vowed to knock each other out in the extraordinary encounter which will be contested in public in front of a paying audience.

Explaining how the wager came about, Mr Leeds said: “Rob was asked on a podcast who would win a fight between him and me, and he said he would.

"So, I asked him if he would put his money where his mouth is, and he said yes.

“We’ve been competitors for a long time. We are both successful property investors with large training companies and we’re both self-made multi-millionaires. That makes us natural enemies.”

The pair have already been jousting with each other in a face-off ahead of the bout which is being held on July 1 at the Brentwood Centre in Essex.

One bone of contention is that Mr Leeds claims his company, Property Investors, is the largest training establishment of its kind in the UK.

Mr Moore, co-founder of Progressive Property, denies this, saying his firm is the biggest.

Another irritation is that his rival strayed onto his territory, with the face of Samuel Leeds appearing on a large billboard in Peterborough where Mr Moore’s company is based.

Mr Leeds complains that he was thrown out of one of his competitor’s events during a scouting mission for no good reason other than the fact he was in disguise.

At one point in their face-to-face confrontation, tempers boiled over into a skirmish, forcing their respective teams to separate them as they exchanged taunts.

The Property Investors’ founder insulted his opponent by saying he looked like a rat, which drew the response that he was ‘an annoying mosquito’ who needed to be put in his place.

Mr Leeds says he is ‘stronger and bigger’ and is accustomed to being forced to stand up for himself, having grown up on a council estate in Walsall.

“I used to be involved in fights all the time. He’s got a black belt in kickboxing, but he’s never had a fight. I weigh 110 kilos (17 stones and four pounds).”

The former Emmanuel School pupil also has youth on his side after just turning 32.

Mr Moore says at 6ft 3ins tall he has a height advantage, but he is 12 years older than his rival.

Despite the age gap, he is confident of victory, telling his adversary: “You won’t even see my punches. All you will see is stars.”

The two businessmen signed a contract in which they agreed to fight each other over three rounds in an 18-foot ring with no tops nor head guards and 12 ounce gloves.

The loser will donate £100,000 to the charitable foundation of the winner. Any profits from the sale of tickets will also go to a good cause.

Mr Leeds added: “Whatever the outcome, one thing we both agree on is the importance of property education. We have both helped many people achieve their property goals.