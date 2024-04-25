Opening date revealed for Drayton Manor's new ride The Wave
Drayton Manor Theme Park's new ride The Wave will be ready for visitors from tomorrow.
The launch follows the revamp of the ride, previously known as Shockwave, updated to be more accessible for all, providing thrills for younger audiences with a reduced height restriction of 1.2m.
The attraction has maintained many of Shockwave’s original features, meaning riders can still race up to high speeds of 53 mph, experiencing up to level 4 G-Force at 12 feet high.