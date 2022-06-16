Review: James Vukmirovic takes in the Good Food Show at the NEC

The extra hot salsa packs a punch, but James can handle it

Those who have been to the event at the National Exhibition Centre before will have found it to be a great event with so many different things to try.

And crowds were clearly delighted to be able to come back and see what is on offer after three years away due to Covid restrictions.

The first thing to note on entry is the sheer scale of the set up, spread over four halls and with more space in the aisles between stalls.

It allows for easier access along the walkways and gives visitors more chance to talk to stallholders and try some of the wares on offer, starting with six different flavours of biltong, right up to naga chilli flavour.

The journey around allows you to try samples ranging from charcoal cheese, bubblegum-flavoured gelato, Jamaican-inspired pork scratchings, extra hot salsa and, most intriguingly, an oyster with the instruction to "slurp, chew and swallow" a must.

The stallholders are friendly and welcoming and happy to chat, which makes the day go by quickly. They're there for four days and looking to sell things, but they still make the time to engage you and make you feel welcome.

There's a good atmosphere as well from people walking around, with many families and friends enjoying the food and finding space in their baskets to buy items to take home.

Many visitors were particularly taken by the Little Sutton Biltong Company and Claudia's kitchen, a fine fusion of Jamaican jerk seasoning and pork rinds, peanuts and corn nuts and may revisit them after the show ends.