Folk festival returning

By John Corser

The New Horizons folk festival is returning to Wolverhampton in the summer.

Eddi Reader

Former Fairground Attraction singer Eddi Reader will be headlining on June 25 at Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street where there will again be an outdoor stage tent.

Early bird tickets at £29.50 are available for the first 90 to book and advance tickets are then £35.50.

Scottish singer Eddi Reader topped the singles charts with Fairground Attraction's Perfect’ which topped the British charts in 1988.

Her solo career has including highly acclaimed albums such as The Songs of Robert Burns and 2018’s Cavalier.

Also appearing at the festival will be bluegrass band Midnight Skyracer and duo Tom McConville and David Newey.

There will be real ale and hot food on sale.

Entertainment
Wolverhampton entertainment
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

