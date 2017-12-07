Menu

Festival Of The Dead coming to Wolverhampton

Festival Of The Dead has announced two new locations for 2018 - with one in Birmingham.

Since launch in October 2016, Festival Of The Dead has undergone a relentless 18-date UK tour that fuses themes of carnival, circus and theatre.

Like many of the Festival Of The Dead dancers, who perform in beautiful, decorative costume; party-goers also come adorned in their finest outfits, mixing Mexican Day Of The Dead, burlesque and everything in between - with professional skull face-painting available on the night.

The event features carnival-esque pageantry, giant skull processions, acrobats, circus performers, contortionists, fire breathers and more.

Live music plus Djs will be providing the soundtrack for the evening - playing house, bass and garage tracks with a latino twist.

The Festival Of The Dead will be at Wolverhampton's Starworks Warehouse on March 24, 2018.

For more information and tickets, click here.

