Local opticians raises its glasses to team successes

The team at Specsavers in Cannock Shopping Centre has recently undergone a store refit, while also recognising the achievements of 11 team members, including three apprentices who qualified with distinctions.

"We’re really proud of everyone who has gained new qualifications over the last few months," Jaspreet Dhaliwal, store director at Specsavers Cannock, says. "The team has worked really hard to add to their skill sets, so all their success is very well deserved.

"Our three newly qualified apprentices, Lucas, Hollie and Rhianna worked especially hard and we’re looking forward to seeing them flourish in their new careers."

As part of the refit, the store has been given a complete makeover. New frame stands create a sleek and modern feel for a positive customer browsing experience.

"We’re really pleased with how the store looks," said Jaspreet, "Customer experience is always at the heart of what we do and our updated look will ensure everyone who comes to see us receives the best service during their visit."

By Abbie Wood - Contributor