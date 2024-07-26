Family funeral directors encourages all ages will-writing trend

Recent statistics have found that each year a quarter of a million people die without leaving a will, meaning assets are shared in line with the rules of intestacy (a set of rules that determines who inherits what based on family connections) instead of them being divided up according to the deceased’s wishes.

In light of this, the West Midlands based funeral director, which has five branches in Willenhall, Brownhills, Hednesford, Lichfield and Walsall, is offering support to those who are uncertain of where to begin.

Funeral Director Jimmy Smith comments: “We are always dedicated to supporting our community throughout every stage of planning a funeral and we are extending this assistance to the often-difficult task of writing a will. We understand that planning for the future can be daunting, but we are here to support those who want to document their wants and wishes, to ensure peace of mind.

“Many may not think a will is essential, however having one can make life, and death, easier for family and friends - put simply, the sooner you have a will drafted the better.”

Certain circumstances may prompt you to consider writing a will, such as a decline in health, but it is equally important to create or update your will after marriage, the birth of children or buying a house, to ensure it remains aligned with your current wishes.

Jimmy continues: “At Jennifer Ashe we work with several trusted partners who can provide expert advice to help you make informed decisions and draft your will according to your wishes and legal standards.

“We know when it comes to discussing your wishes and that of your family, it can be tough. Any one in need of support can give us a call or head into one of our five branches – we are always happy to assist.”

By Emma Lloyd - Contributor