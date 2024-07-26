Aston University sanctuary scholarship scheme student graduates

Youssef Said Alhaj Moussa gained a Masters with merit in mechanical engineering and graduated on 25 July.

He was one of three young people to be given the opportunity to study at Aston University due to a generous donation made by prominent businessperson Matthew Crummack.

Matthew is chief executive of Domestic & General, an alumnus of the University and in April 2024 became Aston University’s new Pro-Chancellor.

He has supported the Ernest Edward Scholarships in memory of his grandfather, Ernest Edward Crummack, who left school aged 12 to work in a coal mine.

The scholarships are available to asylum seekers, the partner or dependant of an asylum seeker or an asylum seeker/refugee/partner/dependant who has been granted discretionary leave to remain (DLR) or some other form of temporary status.

Newly graduated Youssef is planning to use his qualification to work in the sustainability sector. He said: "Receiving the Ernest Edward Scholarship at Aston University was a turning point in my life. It not only funded my education but also opened doors to invaluable learning and research opportunities. I passionately encourage others to pursue such scholarships, as they hold the power to transform your future and open doors to endless possibilities."

Matthew Crummack said "I am thrilled to congratulate Youssef on earning his master’s degree and I wish him every success in his new career. This scholarship has given me the opportunity to support remarkable individuals like Youssef who were not given the chance to fulfil their potential, especially young refugees. This scheme reflects the persistent challenges that asylum seekers face in accessing higher education, and I am optimistic that the new government will create more opportunities to improve access for all, regardless of their background."

Andrea Muckley senior international student adviser at Aston University added: "These scholarships provide a lifeline to people whose lives are on hold; people who have the ability to contribute so much to society but do not have the means to achieve their dreams alone. Receiving a scholarship can completely turn someone’s life around.

"Youssef has thrived at Aston University and now he wants to use his new skills and education to start his life afresh while helping to make the world a better place. I know he will be successful in his career because I have seen his dedication and tenacity throughout his time at Aston."

More information about The Ernest Edward Scholarships is available on the Aston University website aston.ac.uk.

