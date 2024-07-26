One week to go until The Hundred returns to Edgbaston

The first fixture sees Birmingham Phoenix take on Southampton’s Southern Brave, with the women’s team – captained by world champion, Ellyse Perry – taking to the pitch at 11am. They will be followed by the men’s team at 2.30pm, with cricketing legend Moeen Ali taking on the captaincy for the fourth year. Fans hoping to attend the first game are being advised that tickets are now extremely limited, with more than 16,000 tickets sold.

The hotly anticipated event offers a dynamic mix of fast-paced cricket, music, and off-pitch entertainment. With music from local acts such as Bellah Mae, Sheddy Maria, Overpass, and Sanity performing across the four fixtures. Furthermore, resident DJ, 2NV will be on hand to provide non-stop entertainment at every match, ensuring that The Hundred offers an exhilarating day out for everyone.

Birmingham Phoenix men’s captain, Moeen Ali, said: “We’ve got three games on the road to start The Hundred this year, but we can’t wait to get back to our home stadium at Edgbaston, as the atmosphere is simply unbeatable.

“We’ve got a fantastic mix of young local talent and international quality in the squad this year, so I’m excited to see what the season brings as we push to get our first title. We hope that the fans will join us for a fantastic day out, packed with incredible cricket and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. We hope to see you there!”

The four Birmingham Phoenix fixtures taking place at Edgbaston Stadium are:

Saturday 3 August; Birmingham Phoenix vs. Southern Brave

Tuesday 6 August; Birmingham Phoenix vs. Northern Superchargers

Monday 12 August; Birmingham Phoenix vs. Trent Rockets

Thursday 15 August; Birmingham Phoenix vs. Manchester Originals

For tickets and more information, please visit thehundred.com.

By Beth Kilgallon - Contributor