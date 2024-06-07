NHS trust thanks dedicated volunteer who has devoted 800 hours of service

Zack Irving, aged 35, who is autistic, is one of the top six volunteers at the organisation where he hopes to secure a job in the future.

And in turn, West Bromwich based Zack, whose neurological and developmental disorder affects how he interacts and communicates with others, has credited the role with boosting his confidence.

Speaking during Volunteers’ Week, he said: “Before joining the trust, I had lost my confidence, I felt nobody would accept me. Lots of employers don’t understand autism and the adjustments needed. However, since joining the trust, I have gained my confidence back.”

Currently over 250 volunteers play an integral part across the organisation supporting both patients and staff in specific departments.

Liza Gill, Volunteer Manager, added: “Volunteering experience provides people like Zack the opportunity to try out a new place of work and gain valuable experience and new skills. Since volunteering, he has not only excelled in his personal growth, but has also gained experience within a department, where he hopes in the future to secure a job.

“Our volunteers add something special to our service and are at the heart of our organisation. This week, we are taking the opportunity to say thank you to our volunteers who go above and beyond in everything they do.

“We are so proud of the hard work and dedication shown by Zack, he is a true example of someone who lives our trust values, ambition, compassion and respect in everything he does.”

If you would like to volunteer at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, please contact the volunteering department by emailing swbh.volunteer@nhs.net.

By Anuji Evans - Contributor