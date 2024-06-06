Team Wolverhampton SLAM! Ladies secure thrilling overtime victory in YBL Women's Division 2 Finals

The game, held at the Bromsgrove School Sports Centre, saw an outstanding performance from Ella O, who achieved a career-high of 31 points, demonstrating exceptional leadership and prowess on the court. Faith O contributed significantly to the team’s victory with 15 points, while Doretta OD added a solid 9 points to the scoreboard, showcasing the depth and versatility of the team’s roster.

This victorious lineup also featured four talented athletes from St Peter’s Collegiate Academy: Chenae N, Kiara N, Sophia O, and Veronica S. These young stars were key players in the Team SLAM! U16 National League Girls squad, which recently went undefeated in their conference. Their remarkable performance has earned them a promotion to the U16 Premier Division, the top tier of youth basketball in the country.

Douaine Anderson, Director of SLAM! Basketball, expressed immense pride in the team’s achievements. “This victory is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and teamwork of our players. The future of women’s basketball in Wolverhampton looks incredibly bright, thanks to these talented athletes and the supportive community around them.”

The journey to the finals was marked by numerous challenges and hard-fought battles, but the SLAM! Ladies' relentless spirit and unwavering determination led them to this well-deserved triumph. The game itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams showcasing high-calibre basketball that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final buzzer.

This victory not only highlights the individual talents of the players but also the strength of the Wolverhampton basketball programme, which continues to nurture and develop young athletes. The inclusion of St Peter’s Collegiate Academy girls in the SLAM! Ladies team underscores the successful integration of youth development and competitive excellence within the organisation.

As the SLAM! Ladies celebrate this monumental victory, they also look forward to future challenges and opportunities to further elevate their game. The team’s success in the YBL Women's Division 2 Finals sets a new benchmark for excellence and ambition in Wolverhampton basketball.

Based at St Peter’s Collegiate Academy, SLAM! Basketball is dedicated to promoting and developing basketball talent in Wolverhampton. Through a comprehensive programme that includes coaching, competitive play, and community engagement, SLAM! Basketball aims to foster a thriving basketball culture and provide opportunities for athletes at all levels to excel.

By Karen Walker - Contributor