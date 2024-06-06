Fantastic fundraisers thanked for incredible support

Around 250 runners helped raise almost £3,500 to help people live well with sight loss when they took part in the 5K course at Wolverhampton’s East Park on Sunday, May 12.

Sarah Dovey, Fundraising Manager at the Beacon Centre for the Blind, said the charity was thankful for the incredible support: "We are so grateful for the dedication and generosity shown by everyone who took part in our annual Colour Run and we’re particularly thrilled that a total of £872.99 was raised on the day from extra ticket sales, merchandise and fundraising.

"The funds raised will go a long way in supporting our programmes and services for visually impaired people living locally. Thank you for making a difference in our community."

By Helen Brown - Contributor