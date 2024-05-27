Music project launches free workshops for young Wolverhampton creatives

This initiative, funded by the Inclusive Communities Fund, a £9 million project inspired by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, aims to foster deeper connections within the community and promote social impact through music-based workshops.

The Creative Communities Challenge comprises five brand new music-based workshops, each designed to serve as a catalyst for addressing inequalities, strengthening community bonds, and amplifying Beatsabar’s commitment to social impact.

Starting on June 1 and running until December 1, the program offers up to 100 spaces for young creatives in Wolverhampton, aged 11-25, to develop their creative and music-making skills. Participants can choose from three 12-week workshops, culminating in a live performance showcase. Additionally, two digital projects are open to all Wolverhampton residents on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Beat The Street (Homeless Music Workshop): A 12-week program providing supported living individuals with a free space to connect, rehearse, record music, and share their creations through performances and music videos, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

The Slovak Folk Sessions: This 12-week project invites local Eastern European musicians and young learners to showcase their talents, promoting cultural diversity and positioning Wolverhampton as a hub for artistic expression.

16 for 16: A 6-week project offering homeschooled and school children free recording sessions during term time, fostering collaboration and a sense of belonging, with sessions available during or after school hours.

BACK2LIFE Project: Digitizing old cassettes and VHS tapes to enhance the cultural and historical legacy of the region, preserving memories in modern formats and contributing to the growth of collective heritage.

Content Creation and Digital Marketing Workshop: Empowering young individuals with employability skills for marketing agencies, addressing the need for skilled professionals, and contributing to the growth of the local economy.

Beatsabar Music Project is a community-focused organization dedicated to fostering creativity, inclusivity, and positive social impact through music. Our mission is to bring people together, improve health and wellbeing, and help our region grow while putting Wolverhampton on the map as a vibrant centre of artistic and cultural expression.

We invite you to join us in making a difference! To learn more about the Creative Communities Challenge, participate in the workshops, or get involved, please visit our website at beatsabar.com.

By John Paul - Contributor