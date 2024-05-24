Local MP supports 'lively' church fundraiser and thanks community

The local community decorated their gardens while positively contributing to the church’s fundraising. In addition, raffle tickets and refreshments, such as bacon butties and teas, were also made available to purchase during the event.

Sir Gavin said: “It was a pleasure to take part in the Salem Methodist Church’s annual plant sale. I myself bought some lovely plants and raffle tickets, which I hope will positively contribute to the church’s fundraising.

"Thank you to all of those who have worked hard to organise this lively event.”

By Katharine Hobson - Contributor