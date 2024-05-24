Choir hit the high notes with TV singing sensation

The Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble is a group of singers led by Elaine Buckland MBE who taught singing to Amy when she was a child.

The choir, who rehearse at The Big Venture Centre in Wolverhampton, are delighted to have been invited to perform three songs with the sensational singer from Tipton. The choir will join Amy Lou at The Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool on Sunday, September 22.

When asked about the opportunity a member of the choir said: "We are so excited to have this amazing opportunity to perform with Amy. Joining together and singing in Blackpool in such a beautiful theatre will be fantastic. We cannot wait!"

Since their beginnings eight years ago, the choir have raised over £14,000 for various different charities such as Teenage Cancer Trust, Kidney Care UK, Blood Cancer UK and various local community projects.

The choir are currently recruiting for new members. Rehearsals take place on a Thursday evening at The Big Venture Centre from 7pm to 8.30pm. If you would like to join, please contact Elaine Buckland MBE on 07949 767986 or Grace Gull on 07527 643403.

By Grace Gull - Contributor