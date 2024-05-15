Soroptimists in Stafford wear orange to raise important awareness

Soroptimist International of Stafford members are calling for the elimination of violence against women and on the 25th of every month draw attention to the worldwide United Nations campaign ''Say NO - UNITE to end Violence against Women and Girls by 2030."

The campaign is known Internationally as Orange the World and raises awareness to end violence against women and girls, from sexual harassment to abuse, and femicide needs to be stopped.

Members highlight the campaign with 'Orange Cafes', the idea is simple but conveys a powerful and visible message. Soroptimists across the country meet up in public cafes on the 25th of the month wearing something orange to raise awareness and spread the word about this important campaign. Stafford meetings have been held in various venues including The Soup Kitchen, Dunelm, and The Artisan Boutique.

Women are welcome to join us for a chat, to find more information or to find out about support provided locally for women and girls affected by violence.

Soroptimist International is a global voice for women and aims to educate, enable and empower women and girls towards a better life for themselves and their families and boasts over 70,000 members in over 100 countries worldwide and makes a difference to the lives of more than half a million women and girls in the world, every year. For more information about the Stafford group visit sigbi.org/stafford/.

By June Coupland - Contributor