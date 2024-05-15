Ladies luncheon club enjoy an 'egg-cellent' talk

At the May meeting of Kingswinford Ladies Luncheon Club, chairman Ann Rogers welcomed those fortunate members who had managed to avoid the major hold up on the A449 due to road works at Himley. Thankfully they were rewarded with an excellent lunch and to hear from the speaker Dr Javad Hashemi on 'The fascinating history of egg cups'.

Many members thought to themselves what can possibly be fascinating about egg cups? However, Dr Hashemi, a retired lecturer, was able to illustrate lots of information he had acquired from being a member of a pocillovy (collectors of egg cups) club which spreads across the world with 640 members in 25 countries. He started with the Romans in 79 AD, musical ones in 1788 to the blue and white ones which are most popular today.

Portmeirion and Susie Cooper are collectable, as well as Peter Rabbit and Thomas the Tank Engine sold to encourage children to eat eggs.

New designs are produced for royal events and even the cruel features in Spitting Image. Most people probably don’t give any thought to the humble egg cup but if you are, there is always the pocillovy club with all the answers!

Kingswinford Ladies Luncheon Club are currently supporting 30 plus members and continue to meet on the second Friday of each month (excluding August) at the Lodge in Dudley.

Over the years we have found the Lodge to be an extremely suitable venue, not only for the size of the venue but the excellent three course lunch they provide and the excellent service they give to us.

Our programme of speakers, organised by our committee member, Pauline Berrington, continues to offer us a variety of top class speakers, which rounds off our luncheon so successfully. It is with this aim due to rising costs, how your support in providing us with some publicity, helps to keep us afloat and hopefully to encourage any new members within the area.

The next luncheon will be on Friday, June 14 when the speaker will be Mr Rodney Paul on The Falkland Islands, and in July Mr Alan Peace Backpacking the South West Coastal Path.

Meetings are held on the second Friday each month at The Lodge, Wellington Road, Dudley, 12pm for 12.30pm departing at 3pm. Visitors are most welcome to come and meet us all and can attend three times before deciding to join.

For more information ring chairman Ann Rogers on 01384 274388 or the secretary on 01902 372984, email jillgriffithsme7@gmail.com.

By Jill Griffiths - Contributor