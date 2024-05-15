Choir to take audience on a musical journey on the longest day

Wombourne and District Choral Society is rehearsing hard for their next concert ‘Summer Solstice’, which will take you on a musical journey from dawn to dusk on the longest day.

The concert will feature pieces by Brahms, Stainer, Orlando de Lassus, Vaughan Williams, Rachmaninov and a very special piece ‘October’, written by local musician/composer Tony Bridgewater, to be premiered at this concert.

The concert will be held at the Beckminster Methodist Church, Wolverhampton on Saturday, July 13, commencing at 7.30pm and will be conducted by the choir’s Musical Director, Edward Caine.

Tickets for the concert are £15 each with children under 16 free. These are available from choir members, online at wombournechoralsociety.org.uk, phoning 01902 590974 or at the door on the night, with cash or cheque payment only.

Wombourne & District Choral Society is a well-established, mixed choir of some 60 singers, drawn from the local area and has a varied repertoire, mainly full classical works, often performed with soloists and an orchestra. New singers are always welcome to the choir, rehearsals are held on Monday evenings 7.30pm to 9.30pm during term time at Springdale Methodist Church, Warstones Road, Penn, Wolverhampton, WV4 4LF.

For more information, contact membership secretary, Eileen Brown at eileenbrown31@talktalk.net.

By Mike Coope - Contributor