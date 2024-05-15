Cannock & District Soroptimists collect an 'incredible' number of books for good cause

Over 30,000 books! That’s the incredible number of pre-loved children’s books Cannock & District Soroptimists have been able to deliver to Beverley Ricketts and Rotary Books4Home.

Cannock Soroptimists have been collecting books since mid 2020 and up to April 2023 had collected and donated over 14,000 – which means that in the 12 months since May 1, 2023 a further 15,000 plus have been donated! That is truly amazing! The 30,000 milestone has been passed with the current total of books donated being 30,193.

This incredible number is due to the generosity and kindness of numerous families within the Cannock Chase and wider area. Our community campaigns have gained momentum over the last couple of years and groups and individuals have continued to support us. Children who donate love the idea that a book they have loved will now be enjoyed by another child – and they also love the recycling aspect of the project. Not only do we provide other children with books, we also save books from going to landfill or from being pulped!

Rotary Books4Home provides pre-loved books to children who otherwise would not own a book of their own – something that a lot of us can’t imagine. With the continuing difficulties families face when managing their finances, books for the children can be a luxury they cannot afford. We have yet to find a child who does not want to have a book of their very own!

Thank you to all children, parents, grandparents, schools, companies and businesses who have made this possible – you have done something wonderful - you have made a difference to many children’s lives.

To find out more about Cannock & District Soroptimists please visit their Facebook page facebook.com/SICannock or sigbi.org/cannock-and-district. More about Rotary Books4Home can be found at rotaryalumni1210.co.uk/rotary-books4home.

By Trish Mellor - Contributor