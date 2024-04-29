SI Cannock & District members celebrate International Women’s Day

We celebrated International Women’s Day by handing out 'STOP' cards to women in the area’s three town centres.

The cards that demand an end to violence against women and girls contain information on websites and apps that offer ways to help women stay safe and prevent violence and details of organisations that can provide advice and support to women suffering abuse.

Over three mornings, members of SI Cannock visited Rugeley, Cannock and Hednesford town centres and gave out 50 cards at each location. They were very well received and generated a number of conversations.

Sadly many women still don’t feel safe in some situations and many women live with abuse – Soroptimists will continue to give these women a voice by doing whatever they can to improve the situation.

To find out more about Cannock & District Soroptimists please visit facebook.com/SICannock or sigbi.org/cannock-and-district.