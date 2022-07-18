Footage of major wildfire in Lickey Hills

Drone footage captured by Ron Roughton

Ron Roughton filmed the vast smoke plumes with his drone camera from a safe distance. The fire appears to be smouldering in the footage.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue service said the blaze broke out in woodland in the "area of Rose Hill in Rednal" at around 1:15pm.

It reportedly covered 400 square metres of land, and people were asked to stay away from the area.

Residents were also advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Worcester and Redditch Fire Stations were in attendance, with West Midlands crews from Kings Norton and Woodgate Valley also battling the flames.