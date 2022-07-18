Notification Settings

Footage of major wildfire in Lickey Hills

Shocking aerial footage has emerged of the major wildfire being tackled by firefighters on the Lickey Hills, showing the damage caused by the blaze.

Drone footage captured by Ron Roughton
Ron Roughton filmed the vast smoke plumes with his drone camera from a safe distance. The fire appears to be smouldering in the footage.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue service said the blaze broke out in woodland in the "area of Rose Hill in Rednal" at around 1:15pm.

It reportedly covered 400 square metres of land, and people were asked to stay away from the area.

Residents were also advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Worcester and Redditch Fire Stations were in attendance, with West Midlands crews from Kings Norton and Woodgate Valley also battling the flames.

In another video (above), footage uploaded by Lickey Hills Golf Course, also shows the scale of the fire.

