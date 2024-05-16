Man in hospital with 'serious injuries' after blaze at Stourbridge tower block

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze broke out on the fourth floor of a high-rise building in Green Street at about 12.40pm on Thursday.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene as crews worked to tackle the fire, which was extinguished at 1.36pm.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire in Stourbridge

A man was also rescued from inside the flat by fire crews, whilst a neighbouring resident was brought to safety.

Upon arrival at the scene, paramedics administered specialist trauma care to a man who had suffered "serious injuries" before taking him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a property fire on Green Street at 12.50pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor with a Critical Care Paramedic and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who had suffered serious injuries."

Fire chiefs confirmed at about 2.40pm that the incident had been scaled down, with remaining crews at the scene checking for smoke logging in neighbouring properties.