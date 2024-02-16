Former Wolves rider still aims to reach the top

The Merseysider has joined the Brummies after two seasons with Wolverhampton in the Premiership.

He joins former team-mate Leon Flint at Perry Barr after Wolves were evicted from their Monmore Green home last year after nearly a century at the site.

Worrall enjoyed another solid year on the shale in 2023 which included a runners-up finish in the British Final and a wildcard place at the Grand Prix of Great Britain.

But he’s got his sights set on more this term as he aims to make an impact at Perry Barr.

“I wouldn’t still be racing unless I thought I could take an extra step and go up a level,” Worrall said.

“With speedway, you get to a certain age and you realise it’s not a hobby anymore.

“I have to knuckle down and I still feel like I’ve got a lot to give while I’m out on track.

“The goals are the same as they’ve always been.

“It’s about trying to get to the top. The hunger is still there.”