Wolverhampton Save Our Speedway petition clocks up more than 22,000 signatures
A petition launched to save Wolverhampton Speedway has now clocked up more than 22,000 signatures.
Plus
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Wolfpack member Chris Adams posted the petition on Change.org when the news about Monmore Green Stadium not renewing the club's lease broke in April last year.
Almost a year later, it has now amassed more than 22,400 signatures.
Wolves Speedway today reaffirmed its desire to continue, posting on social media: "We are trying everything to return to track. Our fans deserve it."