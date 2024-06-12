Codsall's Tom Brennan books place alongside speedway’s best

That was after finishing third in the Attis Insurance Sports Division British final on Saturday behind grand prix regulars Dan Bewley and Tai Woffinden.

Brennan will mix it with the sport’s top stars at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on August 17.

Brennan said: “I had a fantastic night, just a shame I couldn’t go the extra step but I guess that is mainly down to experience.

“My team did fantastic today and thanks to my family and sponsors who have got me here, but obviously I still have a way to go and those boys showed me the way to do it in the final.

“But definitely we’ll keep working and Cardiff is something very special for British riders, and it is a massive occasion for myself.

“To rock up against the best riders in the world is obviously my dream so for me it is going to be a massive experience and I am going to take this opportunity with both hands.”

Bewley’s victory at Belle Vue made it a hat-trick of British titles, while former world champion Woffinden placed second – only qualifying for the final with a sensational last-to-first effort in his semi-final. But it was Brennan who collected the Nigel Pearson Award, voted by fans for the most entertaining rider on the night.