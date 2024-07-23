Former Wolves speedway ace Scott Nicholls brings his career to book

Nicholls raced for Wolves in 2019 and then again as an injury replacement in their final season of 2023.

The seven-time National Speedway champion is to launch his new book at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff next month.

A synopsis of the book reads: “Join one of the most decorated national speedway champions as he reflects upon his rollercoaster life, often on two wheels, but more so as an ordinary human being trying to make sense of it all.

“The urge to share his life story, or more accurately a work in progress, stems from one simple question – why did his parents decide to put him on a motorbike with no brakes as a four-year-old kid?

“A shy youngster navigates his unique start to life as an accomplished escape artist and horse whisperer to reach an early childhood dream – riding for his hometown club, before embarking on a journey that races across the globe, with a bunch of loyal friends, chasing his ultimate ambition to becoming world champion; so tantalisingly close, yet very nearly destined to become a haunting career epitaph.”

It adds: “This autobiography will appeal to all speedway fans – whether or not associated with the many teams that Scott has represented – and also to those outside the sport, as we all grapple with what it really means to be human and what has shaped us into becoming the person we are today, warts and all.”

Pre-order ‘Sliding Through Life’ – Scott Nicholls Autobiography via curtis-sport.com