Another former Wolves speedway star signs for Birmingham Brummies

The 24-year-old is the fourth signing for the Curtis Sport Brummies – and the third to make the switch from neighbours Wolverhampton.

He follows Steve Worrall and Leon Flint to Perry Barr while he will also be racing with Tom Brennan at Poole in the second tier next term.

Cook was handed his first-team spot in the Premiership with Wolvesn this year and enjoyed a fine season on the shale.

He racked up numerous match winning performances and was voted Wolves’ Rider of the Year by their club’s supporters.

He also proved to be a popular guest for the Brummies in the opening stages of the 2023 campaign and CEO Nigel Tolley is thrilled to have him as a full-time team member.

“Zach’s signing is one that excites me because of the potential improvement I think we could see from him,” Tolley said. “Many were unsure how he would get on in his first season in the Premiership, but it took him hardly any time whatsoever to adjust and within weeks he looked comfortable at that level.

“I saw him come up with many big performances for Wolverhampton and I’m sure that will be the case for him in Brummies colours also.

“He was a solid choice of guest on more than one occasion for us this season and he’s another signing who will go down well with our supporters I’m sure.”