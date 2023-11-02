Wolverhampton speedway track hope as promoter targets site 15 minutes from Monmore Green

Talks with the city council are ongoing with Van Straaten desperate to get Wolves back on track by 2025 at a venue which would also host motocross and, potentially, BMX racing.

A preferred site has been identified, though others remain under consideration with the club, who already resigned to not racing next year, hoping to make progress on their ambitious plans in the coming months.

Van Straaten told the Express & Star: “To build a stadium from scratch, you can’t produce a profit plan just for speedway. You would need to be a philanthropist and money not to matter.

Wolves speedway promoter Chris Van Straaten

“We need something which incorporates other motorcycle disciplines. Motocross is all year round, we could have a speedway track in the corner which is why we need a decent acreage.

“If we put a BMX track in, we get a grant from the Olympic committee. That is why we are looking at somewhere which could be open six days a week.”