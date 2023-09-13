Wolves' Peter Adams looking forward to speedway play-offs

Peter Adams

The Parrys International Wolves had already secured their place in the Sports Insure Premiership Play-Offs prior to their 54-36 defeat at Peterborough on Monday.

Adams applauded the late season strength of the Panthers and had no arguments, or concerns, with the final result at the East of England Arena.

“We’re in the unusual position here where, arguably, the best team in the league aren’t going to be in the play-offs,” Adams said. “They rode very well did Peterborough but for us now it’s just about staying as healthy as we can.

“We now look forward to the matches that are really going to matter.”

The Parrys International Wolves now begin their preparations for the play-off semi-finals.