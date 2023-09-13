Notification Settings

Wolves' Peter Adams looking forward to speedway play-offs

Wolverhampton speedway team manager Peter Adams was pleased to get his side’s final regular league fixture of the season out of the way.

Peter Adams

The Parrys International Wolves had already secured their place in the Sports Insure Premiership Play-Offs prior to their 54-36 defeat at Peterborough on Monday.

Adams applauded the late season strength of the Panthers and had no arguments, or concerns, with the final result at the East of England Arena.

“We’re in the unusual position here where, arguably, the best team in the league aren’t going to be in the play-offs,” Adams said. “They rode very well did Peterborough but for us now it’s just about staying as healthy as we can.

“We now look forward to the matches that are really going to matter.”

The Parrys International Wolves now begin their preparations for the play-off semi-finals.

The Wolfpack host the first leg against Sheffield on Monday, September 25 (7.30pm) at Monmore Green with the second leg in South Yorkshire on Thursday, September 28 (7.30pm).

