Freddie Lindgren set for an emotional Wolves date

Freddie Lindgren

The Swedish Grand Prix star is the first rider confirmed for Sam Masters’ Testimonial event at Monmore Green on Sunday, March 26 (3pm).

Lindgren has only ever represented the Parrys International Wolves in British Speedway, spending 14 seasons with the Black Country outfit in total.

During his time at WV2, he was a pivotal figure in two top-flight triumphs, including the club’s last league success in 2016.

His last season in the UK saw him crash out of the Premiership Play-Off Semi-Final with Belle Vue in 2017 – the year Swindon pipped Wolves to the title by a single point in the Grand Final.

Since opting to sit out of British league racing, Lindgren has established himself as one of the sport’s most consistent high performers on the world stage, securing a top four finish in the Speedway Grand Prix Series in each of the last five years.

And as he prepares to launch his latest World Championship bid, the super Swede admits he is looking forward to returning to Monmore Green, even if it is for one day only.

“It’s been such a long time,” Lindgren said. “I didn’t actually realise how long it had been until I sat and thought about it.

“It’s actually quite weird when you think about it with how big a place Wolverhampton has been for me and how much time I spent there throughout my career.

“So I really do think it’s going to be emotional and I’m really looking forward to getting back there and also racing the Wolves track again.

“Sam is a very handy rider and he’s got a really nice style on the bike in my opinion.

“It’s been nice to see him taking the steps forward and progressing in his career.

“I really rate Sam both as a rider but also as a person.

“I’m very happy to be able to race in his Testimonial meeting and he truly deserves to have a good day with a big turnout.”

Meanwhile, Masters himself said: “To have Freddie involved in my Testimonial is pretty awesome and I’m over the moon.

“He was one of the first riders I could think of to put in the line-up really.

“He was a massive help to me when I first went to Wolves when we won the league in 2016 and he’s a Wolves legend as well.