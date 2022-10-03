Wolves try again after play-offs semi washout

Wolverhampton

The two were due to race the first leg last Monday, but heavy rain caused the fixture to be postponed prior to Heat One.

The Grand Finalists will now be confirmed in the space of 72 hours with the second leg taking place at Sheffield’s Owlerton Stadium on Thursday (October 6, 7.30).

The two sides have raced out some really close fixtures this year - with four of the six meetings going down to a last heat decider.

And Parrys International Wolves star Steve Worrall is expecting another close call over the two legs against the Premiership’s table toppers.

“It should be two really good matches to battle out to see who’s going to go into that Grand Final,” he said.

“Based on previous results we’ve had against them this year it should be close.

“These meetings are so important; we’ve raced our hearts out all season long and it essentially comes down to this.

“So we’ll be doing everything to try and get past the Semi-Finals, but Sheffield are a good team so it should be two good meetings.”

The two teams remain at full strength for the tie - but with October bringing updated greensheet averages, Jack Holder jumps back to No.1 for Sheffield.

Wolverhampton Speedway would like to remind supporters that Monday’s meeting will NOT be shown live on TV with Eurosport broadcasting from the second leg between Belle Vue and Ipswich.

In addition, supporters who purchased a raceday programme last Monday are urged to bring theirs along to the restaging as only a reduced number of the original issue will be available.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Nick Morris, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.