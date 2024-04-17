Demoralising defeat for Dudley as season end approaches

Mark Harrison had given DK the lead after just three minutes with a smart try, which was converted successfully by Theodore Mannion.

However, the hosts’ lead was short-lived, and they went on to concede 48 points without reply before Jasper Smith netted a 78th minute consolation try to add a touch of respectability to the scoreline.

The result keeps DK stranded at the foot of National Two West, with trips to Redruth and Luctonians to come before the end of the season.

In Counties Two Midlands West (West), Stourbridge Lions ended their season in sixth place with a 30-24 loss at third-placed Clee Hill.

With the regional league seasons coming to an end for most sides last weekend, attention turned to the early rounds of the RFU Papa John’s Cup.

In Regional Two Championship Pool Two, Lichfield were edged out by Long Eaton 38-33 in a battle of first-versus-second in Regional Two Midlands North.

Walsall reached round two of the competition after their 26-14 win against Melbourne.

Dean Ainger, Dan Carpenter, Hansen Christophersen and Toby Smith were the try scorers, while Ben Pitt kicked two conversions. Mitch Carless took over kicking duties late on and added another two points following their final try.

Stafford were unable to overcome Worcestershire outfit Droitwich and fell to a closely-fought 31-26 defeat.

The visitors trailed 21-7 at half-time, with Stu Lewis’ try and Henry Perks’ conversion their only score in a difficult opening 40 minutes.

Dan Watts crashed over for another Stafford try after the break, converted by Perks, before Alfie O’Brien added another seven points with the help of Perks’ boot. Lewis added his second try late on to make it a five-point game with less than 10 minutes on the clock, but the hosts held out to bring an abrupt end to Stafford’s hopes of a cup run.

Elsewhere, Willenhall lost 50-19 at Veseyans, and Handsworth beat Northampton Casuals 39-31.