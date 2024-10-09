Carolians are up and running as they finally win

Ninth-placed Carolians won 53-32 in their bottom-of-the-table scrap which leaves them five points behind eighth-placed Shrewsbury.

Tries came from Tom Stephens, Nico Bond, Harry Taft, Martin McIlroy, George Morgan, Jesse Burgess, and Cam Hobby.

Stephens also converted five tries and a penalty, while Taft scored one of each.

Stafford visit Kidderminster on Saturday as the home side look to build on their victory.

Wolverhampton blew their lead at home to Newcastle as they continue to search for their first win in the same division, drawing 26-26.

After tries from Simon Benjamin, Freddie Guest, James Banks, and Alfie Parkes, and three conversions from Sam Guest, the home side built up a 26-5 lead. Three converted second-half tries from Newcastle, however, meant Wolverhampton walked away with a draw.

Now 10th, and with the worst points difference in the division, they host second-placed Burntwood on Saturday as they carry on in search of a win.

Walsall failed to withstand a late Burton fightback as they crashed out of the Staffordshire Cup.

They had led by four points with just 15 minutes left to play, but Burton scored five tries in as many minutes to record a somewhat misleading result of 45-16.

Earlier, young full-back Max Vaughan had scored on his Walsall debut, which was later added to by a Ben Pitt penalty and a Quade Boal try.