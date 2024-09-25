Walsall make changes but still demolish league rivals

Despite being forced to make five changes to their starting line-up, Walsall trounced Tamworth 70-0. Ben Pitt opened the scoring two minutes in, touching down for a try before scoring his first conversion of five.

The visitors scored straight from the next two kick-offs. Adam Carpenter broke through the defence to score before Conor Rowe got his first try of the game.

Max Brown, Luke Chambers, Callum Hoy, Dean Ainger, and Rowe all scored tries before the break, before a ruthless second half where Chambers, Tom Aston, Isaac Marlow, and Callum Hoy touched down for Walsall before the final whistle. The result puts Walsall sixth in the table.

Lichfield stay second after their 43-14 win against Newark.

Olly Clare scored five tries as Stourbridge brushed aside Burton 58-17. Stour lead the Regional One Midlands title race, while fifth-placed Dudley Kingswinford dropped points against Syston.

Adam Dainty and Leo Davies scored but DK conceded three converted tries, losing 31-15.

Old Halesonians lost 36-22 to Moseley Oak in the Regional Two Midlands West with tries from Luke Smith and Jamie Keen.

Burntwood came from behind to win 35-29 against Veseyans. Tries came from Brett Taylor, Dan Clements, Sam Perrins, Ben Finney, and Billy Fisher in Counties One Midlands West (North).

Willenhall lost 28-21 to Telford Hornets, despite tries from Jak Davis, Ellis Richmond, and Sam Bowles, while Stafford lost to Sutton Coldfield. Alex Rock was their only try scorer in the 57-7 loss.

Stourbridge Lions’ Ted Morgan scored four tries in their 53-8 win over Tenbury. Callum Clark, Dan Johnson, Will Waterfield, and Rowan Dickinson added to the tally as they remain top of Counties Two Midlands West (West).

Walsall Seconds won 41-24 against Luctonian Thirds. Tries came from Kyle Reid, Sam Hennessy, and Joe Cattell twice. Roger Weston scored five penalties.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Stone beat Stoke-On-Trent Seconds 25-19. Ben Underwood, Ben Williams, and Cam McKay scored tries.

Elsewhere, Eccleshall beat Handsworth 32-22, Cannock lost 41-19 to Barton-Under-Needwood, while Rugeley dominated Aldridge in a 29-0 victory.

In Counties Three Midlands West (East), Lichfield Seconds beat Pinley 40-35. Tries came from Matt Key, Steve Key, Harry McDonough, and Calum Hagyard.

Warley won 89-15 in Counties Four Midlands West (North) against Newcastle Thirds with tries from Jack Robbins, James Phipps, Cash Redding, Tom Rourke, Alex Adam, Adam Whitehall, Tom Merrell, Lyle Farnell and Mike Howell.

Essington won 13-10 away at Whittington thanks to tries from Ian Brittain and Craig Mason, while Burntwood Seconds beat Linley 10-7 and St Leonards beat Telford Hornets Seconds 9-7.

Bloxwich lost to Newport Seconds 13-17 despite a try from Chris Thomas.

Kidderminster Carolians won against Stourport 50-17 in the Counties Four Midlands West (South), with tries from George Taylor, Rhys Kay, Noah Reeves-Walters, Henry Cook, Russell Slater, Isaac Stirling-James and Cameron Hobby.

Old Halesonians Seconds fell short against Birmingham Exiles, losing 14-26.