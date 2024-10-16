Stourbridge claim the bragging rights with win over DK

DK opened the scoring through Harry Edwards, before Stourbridge showed their quality.

They are a point away from first, while DK have fallen behind the chasing pack in 10th spot.

Tries from Callum Clark, Arthur Morgan, and Michael Heaney, alongside a penalty try, fired Stourbridge into the lead. Michael Heaney converted two as the teams went into the break 24-7.

In the second half, Ashley Beck and Callum Bradbury scored further tries for Stour, the latter again converted by Heaney.

DK earned a consolation try through Stefan Shillingford in the 70th minute. Samuel Vaughan converted DK’s tries but the final score ended 36-14.

They go into their next game against bottom-of-the-league Kenilworth hoping to end their three-match losing streak. Stourbridge next play fifth-placed Bridgnorth.

Old Halesonians beat Malvern 36 -23 to move up into sixth in the Regional Two Midlands West division.

Tries from Luke Penn, Jake Kelly, Joel Keenan, Dan Smith and Jack Manison made the difference.

Walsall’s Luke Chambers got a hat-trick of tries in their win over Matlock. They triumphed 34-27 as Dan Carpenter and Ben Pitt added to the tally. It is their third win of the Regional Two Midlands North season.

Unbeaten Lichfield are joint top of the league after they added to their winning streak with a narrow 29-28 victory over West Bridgford.

Ryan Tiene got three tries for Kidderminster in Counties One Midlands West (North). They hammered Stafford 46-14, with Harry Taft, Harry Parker, Tom Kerrigan and Morgan Maxwell all contributing to the Carolians’ score.

Burntwood made it five wins from five as they beat 11th-placed Wolverhampton. Billy Fisher opened the scoring for Burntwood, before Dan Clements touched down, Luke Rookyard got a hat-trick of tries. Alfie Parkes, Sam Guest, Freddie Guest, and Caelan Thomson all got tries for Wolverhampton.

Willenhall beat Spartans 30-25, with tries from Thomas Bayley, Jordan Blackham, Zakary Quintyne, and Adam Cooper.

Stourbridge Lions extended their lead in Counties Two Midlands West (West) with a 33-20 win against Bromyard. They are now seven points clear of Bridgnorth in second, with five consecutive wins. Walsall Seconds lost 29-17 to Trentham and are now ninth.

Despite tries from Danny Cutler and Glen Joss, Stone lost to Cannock 19-14 in Counties Three Midlands West (North). Rugeley lost 37-19 to Leek Seconds, Handsworth suffered a 45-31 defeat to Newcastle Seconds, and Aldridge were battered 98-5 by Barton-Under-Needwood, despite a try from Nick Yates. Eccleshall broke unbeaten Uttoxeter’s winning streak with a 22-17 victory.

In Counties Three Midlands West (East), Lichfield Seconds suffered a 84-22 loss to Syston Seconds

In Counties Four Midlands West (North), St Leonards made it five wins from five with victory over Bloxwich, edging it 33-29. Burntwood Seconds drew 17-17 with Wednesbury, Essington beat Newcastle Thirds 37-15, and Warley lost 36-31 to Newport Thirds.

Old Halesonians Seconds thrashed Trinity Guild 54-7 in Counties Four Midlands West (South), while Stourport drew 31-31 with Keresley and Kidderminster Carolians Seconds couldn’t get started against Bishops Castle & Onny Valley, losing 34-0.