DK’s desperate survival bid receives a kick in the teeth

DK hosted fellow National Two West strugglers Hornets and raced into a 7-0 lead within a minute of kick-off thanks to Jasper Smith’s try that was converted by Theodore Mannion.

The visitors equalised 10 minutes later before tries from Jess Smith and George Bennett, both of which were converted by Mannion, increased DK’s lead.

Despite their strong showing, Hornets went into half-time 26-21 ahead but were soon pegged back again by the hosts, who netted two tries within 12 minutes of the restart.

Tries from James Ryan and Jasper Smith, again converted by the faultless Mannion, put the hosts ahead by nine points, only to fall behind with time almost up.

A 71st-minute converted try was followed up with another less than five minutes before the end, making it 40-35 and pushing DK closer to a seemingly inevitable relegation.

In Regional One Midlands, Stourbridge remain in with a chance of the title after edging past Syston 35-32. Elsewhere, Old Halesonians were beaten 30-25 by Broadstreet.

A strong second-half performance from Walsall ensured a 42-29 victory over Newark.

Mitch Carless kicked three penalties in the first half as well as a conversion for Adam Nunney’s try, but Walsall found themselves 21-16 down at the interval.

Nunney added his second try of the match shortly after the restart, with Carless kicking his second conversion to give Walsall the lead.

George Perkins (two) and Hansen Christoffersen crossed the tryline to extend the hosts’ lead and secure a third consecutive win for Walsall.

Elsewhere in Regional Two North, Lichfield won 50-24 at home to Paviors and Wolverhampton were beaten 48-17 by Sutton Coldfield.

In Counties One West (North), Burntwood climbed to fourth place with an away walkover win at Harborne.

Elsewhere, tries from Henry Perks (two), Archie Bent (two), Alex Rock, Gregor Lennon, William Turner and Thomas Kirby helped Stafford to a 48-17 home win over Longton, while Kidderminster lost 36-23 at home to Newcastle (Staffs).

In Counties Two West (West), Handsworth were beaten 36-32 by Stourbridge Lions despite tries from Mccurleigh Simcox-Kerr, Glen Farnham, Thomas Cartlidge, Daniel Payne and Jonathan Macey.

And in two West Midlands vs Shropshire battles, Rugeley were thrashed 85-0 by Newport II and Willenhall won 31-3 at Bridgnorth Bulls.

In Counties Two West (East), Walsall II won 35-31 at Old Wheatleyans.

Stone beat Ludlow II 17-10 in Counties Three West (North). Cannock were beaten 59-7 by Leek II, Aldridge lost 76-17 at Newcastle II and Eccleshall conceded a walkover to Cleobury Mortimer.

The five local sides sit one behind the other in the middle of the Counties Four West (North) league table.

Fourth-placed Wednesbury lost 21-14 at home to Atherstone, while fifth-placed Bloxwich moved a point behind them with their 24-17 win at Erdington.

Essington are sixth after their 36-12 win at Newcastle (Staffs) III, one place ahead of Burntwood II, who edged out Burton II 22-21. St Leonards, who drew 22-22 all in a remarkable game at Linley, are in eighth.

Stourport were held 21-21 in their Counties Four West (South) game against Birmingham Exiles. Warley lost 27-10 at Upton-on-Severn and Old Halesonians II lost 36-15 against Malvern II.